Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume hits 56.11 million: A New Opening for Investors

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) established initial surge of 0.82% at $1.23, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$42.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $205.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5222, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.0480.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mullen Automotive Inc. industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s CFO sold 159,066 shares at the rate of 0.23, making the entire transaction reach 36,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,611. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for 0.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,726,276. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,665,510 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.75) by $2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.20%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -53.67, a figure that is expected to reach 4.00 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 12.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.2536.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.62% that was lower than 130.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.