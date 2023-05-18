Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) last month performance of -1.22% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on May 17, 2023, Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.72% to $54.93. During the day, the stock rose to $55.01 and sunk to $53.94 before settling in for the price of $54.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDAQ posted a 52-week range of $46.77-$69.22.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $489.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $340.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6486 employees. It has generated 976,321 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 176,415. The stock had 9.84 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.39, operating margin was +26.94 and Pretax Margin of +23.69.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Nasdaq Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 77.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 52.51, making the entire transaction reach 262,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,083. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,000 for 56.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 168,510. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,083 in total.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.07 while generating a return on equity of 17.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.82, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.17.

In the same vein, NDAQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nasdaq Inc., NDAQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 2.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.44% that was lower than 22.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.