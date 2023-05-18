Search
Sana Meer
Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) last month volatility was 25.83%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) set off with pace as it heaved 22.97% to $1.82. During the day, the stock rose to $1.98 and sunk to $1.62 before settling in for the price of $1.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCPL posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$11.25.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 202.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1872, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7006.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.32, operating margin was -18.81 and Pretax Margin of +73.85.

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Netcapital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.30%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +63.92 while generating a return on equity of 17.78.

Netcapital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.90%.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Netcapital Inc. (NCPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.30, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59.

In the same vein, NCPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55.

Technical Analysis of Netcapital Inc. (NCPL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Netcapital Inc., NCPL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.2832.

Raw Stochastic average of Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.45% that was higher than 132.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

