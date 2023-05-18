Search
admin
admin

NIO Inc. (NIO) last month performance of -15.21% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Trending

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) established initial surge of 1.52% at $8.03, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $8.05 and sunk to $7.79 before settling in for the price of $7.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $7.33-$24.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.54 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 26763 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.78, operating margin was -32.94 and Pretax Margin of -29.19.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.55 while generating a return on equity of -48.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.30%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NIO Inc., NIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 44.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.05% that was lower than 59.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) went up 0.35% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

-
Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) open the trading on May 17, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.35% to $31.59. During the day,...
Read more

Medtronic plc (MDT) last month volatility was 1.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.36% to...
Read more

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) average volume reaches $35.33M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) established initial surge of 1.11% at $120.84, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.