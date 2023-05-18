No matter how cynical the overall market is, Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) performance over the last week is recorded 21.02%

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $2.07, down -8.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.07 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has traded in a range of $1.20-$5.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -3.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -197.30%. With a float of $70.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 439 employees.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Alto Ingredients Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 17,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 573,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $18,100. This insider now owns 563,909 shares in total.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -197.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (ALTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Looking closely at Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (ALTO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.15. However, in the short run, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.02. Second resistance stands at $2.13. The third major resistance level sits at $2.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.66.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 153.12 million has total of 75,145K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,336 M in contrast with the sum of -41,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 313,890 K and last quarter income was -13,170 K.