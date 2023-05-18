No matter how cynical the overall market is Campbell Soup Company (CPB) performance over the last week is recorded -1.42%

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) open the trading on May 17, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.06% to $53.58. During the day, the stock rose to $53.66 and sunk to $52.675 before settling in for the price of $53.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPB posted a 52-week range of $44.37-$57.78.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14700 employees. It has generated 582,449 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,497. The stock had 15.07 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.21, operating margin was +13.70 and Pretax Margin of +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Campbell Soup Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 37,354 shares at the rate of 56.86, making the entire transaction reach 2,123,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,385. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,232 for 56.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,497,339. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,739 in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.74) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.84, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.41.

In the same vein, CPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

[Campbell Soup Company, CPB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.73% that was lower than 17.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.