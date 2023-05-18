Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) last week performance was -6.69%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.32% to $6.28. During the day, the stock rose to $6.325 and sunk to $6.13 before settling in for the price of $6.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AG posted a 52-week range of $5.53-$9.81.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $274.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.81.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Silver industry. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.32%, in contrast to 36.52% institutional ownership.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 46.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.08% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, AG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Going through the that latest performance of [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.11 million was inferior to the volume of 6.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.79% that was lower than 61.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.