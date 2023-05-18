Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sonos Inc. (SONO) last week performance was -28.23%

As on May 17, 2023, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) started slowly as it slid -0.07% to $15.18. During the day, the stock rose to $15.38 and sunk to $15.10 before settling in for the price of $15.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SONO posted a 52-week range of $13.65-$24.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.79.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1844 employees. It has generated 950,291 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,542. The stock had 17.28 Receivables turnover and 1.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.45, operating margin was +6.41 and Pretax Margin of +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Sonos Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 89.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 6,060 shares at the rate of 15.41, making the entire transaction reach 93,356 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,177. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Director sold 905 for 21.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,367. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,963 in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sonos Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sonos Inc. (SONO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

In the same vein, SONO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sonos Inc., SONO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.08 million was better the volume of 1.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.78% that was higher than 56.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.