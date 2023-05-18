Range Resources Corporation (RRC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $27.28: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.21% to $27.52. During the day, the stock rose to $27.6817 and sunk to $27.09 before settling in for the price of $27.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRC posted a 52-week range of $22.61-$37.44.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 202.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 191.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.28.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 544 employees. It has generated 9,807,553 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,122,779. The stock had 10.60 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.79, operating margin was +54.73 and Pretax Margin of +26.50.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Range Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 153,000 shares at the rate of 27.39, making the entire transaction reach 4,190,670 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 263,070. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer & Pres sold 99,000 for 27.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,711,610. This particular insider is now the holder of 397,439 in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.82) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +21.64 while generating a return on equity of 46.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 191.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 202.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.22, and its Beta score is 2.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, RRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Range Resources Corporation, RRC]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.36 million was inferior to the volume of 4.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.31% that was lower than 52.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.