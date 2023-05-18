Realty Income Corporation (O) last month volatility was 1.48%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) set off with pace as it heaved 0.60% to $60.65. During the day, the stock rose to $60.74 and sunk to $59.935 before settling in for the price of $60.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, O posted a 52-week range of $55.50-$75.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $660.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $626.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.22.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 391 employees. It has generated 8,463,782 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,201,033. The stock had 3.07 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.27, operating margin was +32.65 and Pretax Margin of +27.45.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Realty Income Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s insider sold 26,600 shares at the rate of 65.34, making the entire transaction reach 1,738,118 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,630. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director sold 7,000 for 67.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 475,790. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,090 in total.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +26.01 while generating a return on equity of 3.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Realty Income Corporation (O). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.56, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.02.

In the same vein, O’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Going through the that latest performance of [Realty Income Corporation, O]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.83 million was inferior to the volume of 3.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Realty Income Corporation (O) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.06% that was lower than 18.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.