Recent developments with Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.66 cents.

On May 16, 2023, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) opened at $68.91, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.90 and dropped to $68.50 before settling in for the closing price of $69.97. Price fluctuations for SKY have ranged from $43.04 to $76.82 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 56.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 190.70% at the time writing. With a float of $55.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.97 million.

In an organization with 8400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.35, operating margin of +15.08, and the pretax margin is +14.97.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skyline Champion Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 103.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 241,920. In this transaction VP & Controller of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $69.12, taking the stock ownership to the 26,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s EVP sold 8,547 for $67.84, making the entire transaction worth $579,828. This insider now owns 27,204 shares in total.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +11.24 while generating a return on equity of 35.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 76.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, Skyline Champion Corporation’s (SKY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.89. However, in the short run, Skyline Champion Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.37. Second resistance stands at $72.34. The third major resistance level sits at $73.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.54. The third support level lies at $66.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Key Stats

There are currently 57,047K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,207 M according to its annual income of 248,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 582,320 K and its income totaled 82,810 K.