Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.44

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) open the trading on May 17, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.24% to $105.07. During the day, the stock rose to $106.05 and sunk to $102.08 before settling in for the price of $100.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RYAAY posted a 52-week range of $55.90-$101.65.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.45.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19116 employees. It has generated 251,146 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,597. The stock had 154.62 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.49, operating margin was -7.07 and Pretax Margin of -8.95.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Ryanair Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.10%, in contrast to 44.50% institutional ownership.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.68) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -5.02 while generating a return on equity of -4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.70% and is forecasted to reach 7.23 in the upcoming year.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.02, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.55.

In the same vein, RYAAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

[Ryanair Holdings plc, RYAAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.52% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.94% that was lower than 33.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.