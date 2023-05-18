Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) EPS growth this year is 108.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 2.63% at $16.75. During the day, the stock rose to $16.83 and sunk to $16.38 before settling in for the price of $16.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SD posted a 52-week range of $12.62-$29.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $595.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.00.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 102 employees. It has generated 2,492,725 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,374,196. The stock had 9.04 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.48, operating margin was +66.81 and Pretax Margin of +69.87.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. SandRidge Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 68.30% institutional ownership.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +95.24 while generating a return on equity of 66.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SandRidge Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 108.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.70, and its Beta score is 2.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.45.

In the same vein, SD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.21.

Technical Analysis of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.86% that was higher than 42.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

