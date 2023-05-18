Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) recent quarterly performance of -18.31% is not showing the real picture

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $7.72. During the day, the stock rose to $7.77 and sunk to $7.61 before settling in for the price of $7.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBSW posted a 52-week range of $7.77-$13.38.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $707.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.62.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 24.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.70, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, SBSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.41% that was higher than 45.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.