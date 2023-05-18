Synchrony Financial (SYF) EPS growth this year is -16.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 3.16% at $28.76. During the day, the stock rose to $28.77 and sunk to $27.92 before settling in for the price of $27.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $26.59-$40.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $434.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $425.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 18500 workers. It has generated 713,243 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.62, operating margin was +33.91 and Pretax Margin of +30.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Synchrony Financial’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 100.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s insider sold 11,071 shares at the rate of 36.25, making the entire transaction reach 401,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,664. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s official sold 4,490 for 36.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,358. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,443 in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.06, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.84.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.14% that was lower than 39.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.