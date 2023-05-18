Search
Steve Mayer
The key reasons why Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is -63.97% away from 52-week high?

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) established initial surge of 8.89% at $1.47, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.34 before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUR posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$4.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -124.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $331.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3748, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7780.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1700 employees. It has generated 40,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,013,529. The stock had 3.14 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.47, operating margin was -1085.29 and Pretax Margin of -2533.82.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aurora Innovation Inc. industry. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 40.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s Director sold 93,304 shares at the rate of 2.08, making the entire transaction reach 194,511 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,244,235. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s Director sold 49,563 for 2.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 101,609. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,497 in total.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2533.82 while generating a return on equity of -67.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -124.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 65.84.

In the same vein, AUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aurora Innovation Inc., AUR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.1041.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.47% that was lower than 84.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

