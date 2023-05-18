The key reasons why SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -15.76% away from 52-week high?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) established initial surge of 1.63% at $55.53, as the Stock market unbolted on May 17, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $55.62 and sunk to $54.535 before settling in for the price of $54.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNC posted a 52-week range of $45.25-$65.92.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $250.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.98.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. industry. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s President & COO sold 73,232 shares at the rate of 62.50, making the entire transaction reach 4,577,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s President & COO sold 46,700 for 63.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,944,902. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.14) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.83, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.74.

In the same vein, SSNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.33, a figure that is expected to reach 1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.58% that was higher than 25.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.