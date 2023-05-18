The Progressive Corporation (PGR) went up 5.27% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on May 17, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.27% to $136.60. During the day, the stock rose to $137.90 and sunk to $131.725 before settling in for the price of $129.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $107.32-$149.87.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $131.03.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55100 employees. It has generated 900,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +2.80 and Pretax Margin of +1.86.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 21, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 930 shares at the rate of 137.79, making the entire transaction reach 128,145 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,251. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 139.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 279,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,129 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 155.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.10% and is forecasted to reach 7.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $98.49, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.74.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Progressive Corporation, PGR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.73 million was better the volume of 2.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.28% While, its Average True Range was 4.05.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.16% that was higher than 29.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.