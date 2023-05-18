The Southern Company (SO) average volume reaches $4.45M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.06% to $70.94. During the day, the stock rose to $71.335 and sunk to $70.475 before settling in for the price of $70.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $58.85-$80.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 4.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27700 workers. It has generated 1,057,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 127,617. The stock had 8.77 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.14, operating margin was +19.33 and Pretax Margin of +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s CEO & Chairman sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 75.16, making the entire transaction reach 3,758,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 847,592. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s EVP & Pres. External Affairs sold 27,426 for 75.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,059,967. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,119 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.71) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.95, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Southern Company, SO]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.03 million was inferior to the volume of 4.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.26% that was lower than 19.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.