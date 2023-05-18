Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) is predicted to post EPS of -0.23 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) open the trading on May 17, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.30% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.129 and sunk to $0.1168 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIVC posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1584, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9856.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.71, operating margin was -548.80 and Pretax Margin of -548.70.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.15%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -548.70 while generating a return on equity of -119.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07.

In the same vein, TIVC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

[Tivic Health Systems Inc., TIVC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.0314.

Raw Stochastic average of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.30% that was higher than 172.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.