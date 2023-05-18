Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.81M

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 3.21% at $8.35. During the day, the stock rose to $8.44 and sunk to $7.985 before settling in for the price of $8.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPWK posted a 52-week range of $6.56-$25.05.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 25.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.81.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 850 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 727,433 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -105,747. The stock had 9.39 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.06, operating margin was -14.86 and Pretax Margin of -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. Upwork Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 18, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 214 shares at the rate of 10.47, making the entire transaction reach 2,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,036. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s President & CEO sold 30,378 for 10.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 308,716. This particular insider is now the holder of 964,430 in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 133.63.

In the same vein, UPWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.27% that was lower than 56.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.