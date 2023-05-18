Search
Shaun Noe
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) volume hits 4.23 million: A New Opening for Investors

Company News

As on May 17, 2023, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.24% to $112.10. During the day, the stock rose to $112.50 and sunk to $109.86 before settling in for the price of $109.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VLO posted a 52-week range of $96.93-$150.39.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 13.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $359.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $124.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.39.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9716 workers. It has generated 18,134,661 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,178,795. The stock had 15.85 Receivables turnover and 2.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.17, operating margin was +9.60 and Pretax Margin of +8.66.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Valero Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s EVP & CCO sold 1,750 shares at the rate of 135.16, making the entire transaction reach 236,521 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165,299. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s COB & CEO sold 37,567 for 127.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,770,919. This particular insider is now the holder of 569,786 in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.23) by $1.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 54.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.90% and is forecasted to reach 14.03 in the upcoming year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.19, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.01.

In the same vein, VLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 35.19, a figure that is expected to reach 5.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Valero Energy Corporation, VLO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.35 million was better the volume of 4.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.07% While, its Average True Range was 3.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.67% that was lower than 39.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

