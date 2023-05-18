Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 14-day ATR is 0.62: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 17, 2023, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.36% to $36.18. During the day, the stock rose to $36.34 and sunk to $36.0425 before settling in for the price of $36.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZ posted a 52-week range of $34.55-$52.18.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $152.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117100 employees. It has generated 1,168,531 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 181,520. The stock had 5.50 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.29, operating margin was +22.27 and Pretax Margin of +20.66.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Verizon Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services sold 3,340 shares at the rate of 39.21, making the entire transaction reach 130,961 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,015. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 27, Company’s EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services sold 3,342 for 38.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 126,996. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,355 in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.05, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.88.

In the same vein, VZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Verizon Communications Inc., VZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.83 million was lower the volume of 19.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.01% that was lower than 20.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.