Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Open at price of $10.46: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 17, 2023, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) remained unchanged at $10.24. During the day, the stock rose to $10.47 and sunk to $10.1701 before settling in for the price of $10.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$16.88.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 96941 employees. It has generated 372,665 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,072. The stock had 5.09 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.04, operating margin was +12.55 and Pretax Margin of +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.86, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.07% that was higher than 30.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.