Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) started the day on May 17, 2023, with a price increase of 5.25% at $13.03. During the day, the stock rose to $13.11 and sunk to $12.31 before settling in for the price of $12.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNO posted a 52-week range of $12.38-$35.80.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -505.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Vornado Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.08%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 10.62, making the entire transaction reach 127,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 11.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,290. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,000 in total.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -505.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43.

In the same vein, VNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.66% that was higher than 48.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.