WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) return on Assets touches -104.73: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on May 17, 2023, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) remained unchanged at $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISA posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$87.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 24.80% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8471, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.1389.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 49 workers. It has generated 68,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -329,612. The stock had 13.82 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.74, operating margin was -536.23 and Pretax Margin of -479.91.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 14.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s insider sold 8,335 shares at the rate of 0.11, making the entire transaction reach 884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 574,189. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,390 for 0.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 359. This particular insider is now the holder of 261,651 in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$3.36) by $2.83. This company achieved a net margin of -479.97 while generating a return on equity of -224.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.20% and is forecasted to reach -11.78 in the upcoming year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32.

In the same vein, WISA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -95.09, and analysts are predicting that it will be -11.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [WiSA Technologies Inc., WISA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.3 million was better the volume of 1.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.2772.

Raw Stochastic average of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.39% that was lower than 207.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.