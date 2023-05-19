A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) as it 5-day change was 0.21%

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) open the trading on May 18, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.77% to $28.84. During the day, the stock rose to $28.85 and sunk to $28.475 before settling in for the price of $28.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLO posted a 52-week range of $24.15-$30.16.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.62.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9200 workers. It has generated 522,372 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,825. The stock had 14.40 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.08, operating margin was +7.33 and Pretax Margin of +6.22.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Flowers Foods Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 28.42, making the entire transaction reach 56,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,051. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 27.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,051 in total.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 16.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.93, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1157.46.

In the same vein, FLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

[Flowers Foods Inc., FLO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.98% that was lower than 16.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.