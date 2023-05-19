Ameren Corporation (AEE) 14-day ATR is 1.68: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 18, 2023, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.04% to $83.36. During the day, the stock rose to $83.85 and sunk to $82.37 before settling in for the price of $83.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEE posted a 52-week range of $73.28-$97.53.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $262.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $257.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9244 employees. It has generated 860,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 116,183. The stock had 8.29 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.81, operating margin was +19.04 and Pretax Margin of +15.77.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Ameren Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s SVP & CNO of Subsidiary sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 84.41, making the entire transaction reach 422,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,533. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s EVP, GC & Secretary sold 3,660 for 83.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 305,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,692 in total.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.50 while generating a return on equity of 10.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ameren Corporation (AEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.99, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.93.

In the same vein, AEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ameren Corporation, AEE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.89 million was better the volume of 1.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Ameren Corporation (AEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.44% that was lower than 21.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.