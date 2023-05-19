Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.38% at $3.64. During the day, the stock rose to $4.02 and sunk to $3.5525 before settling in for the price of $3.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARDX posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$5.12.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $184.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $780.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.55.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ardelyx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 36.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s Chief Development Officer sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 4.63, making the entire transaction reach 13,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,096. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s President & CEO sold 13,449 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 896,012 in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.37.

In the same vein, ARDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.15% that was lower than 86.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

