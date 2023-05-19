Search
Sana Meer
Azul S.A. (AZUL) Open at price of $8.59: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) set off with pace as it heaved 1.16% to $8.72. During the day, the stock rose to $8.805 and sunk to $8.51 before settling in for the price of $8.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$13.81.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $991.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 14247 employees. It has generated 1,177,587 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,339. The stock had 9.69 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.31, operating margin was +3.62 and Pretax Margin of -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.34) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.12.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Azul S.A., AZUL]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.02 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.59% that was lower than 96.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

