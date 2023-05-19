Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is 13.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) remained unchanged at $1.15. During the day, the stock rose to $1.21 and sunk to $1.105 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$2.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 75.10% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -980.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $219.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $356.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0212, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9950.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 150 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.38, operating margin was -28.78 and Pretax Margin of -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bitfarms Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.12%, in contrast to 16.96% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -980.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.62 million was inferior to the volume of 4.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.0931.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.75% that was lower than 123.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.