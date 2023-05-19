Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) PE Ratio stood at $7.00: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) remained unchanged at $8.32, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $8.385 and sunk to $8.13 before settling in for the price of $8.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRKL posted a 52-week range of $7.00-$15.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $734.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.40.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 813 employees. It has generated 434,255 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.43 and Pretax Margin of +37.83.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Brookline Bancorp Inc. industry. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 85.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Co-President & CFO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 8.09, making the entire transaction reach 16,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 133,197. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Co-President & CFO bought 2,000 for 7.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 131,197 in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.32) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +29.66 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.00, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.59.

In the same vein, BRKL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Brookline Bancorp Inc., BRKL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.14% that was higher than 40.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.