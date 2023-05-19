Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.54% to $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3705 and sunk to $0.3521 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$2.27.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4002, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7493.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. It has generated 40,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.12%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.64.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.25 million was inferior to the volume of 3.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0261.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.61% that was lower than 89.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.