Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) average volume reaches $994.30K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.31% at $5.84. During the day, the stock rose to $6.10 and sunk to $5.80 before settling in for the price of $6.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CD posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$9.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.29.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1450 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.67, operating margin was +26.11 and Pretax Margin of +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 48.70% institutional ownership.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.90%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18.

In the same vein, CD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.90% that was lower than 54.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.