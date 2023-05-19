Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Open at price of $0.198: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -8.46% at $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1999 and sunk to $0.175 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRKN posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$1.36.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1464, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2752.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.95%, in contrast to 20.80% institutional ownership.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.00%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CRKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.0351.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 192.55% that was higher than 180.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.