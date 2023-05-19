Denbury Inc. (DEN) average volume reaches $687.85K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) established initial surge of 1.45% at $91.91, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $92.40 and sunk to $89.495 before settling in for the price of $90.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEN posted a 52-week range of $56.59-$104.05.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 157.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 748.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.44.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 774 employees. It has generated 2,227,902 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 627,660. The stock had 10.20 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.18, operating margin was +43.64 and Pretax Margin of +32.56.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Denbury Inc. industry. Denbury Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 108.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Vice President and CAO sold 618 shares at the rate of 78.85, making the entire transaction reach 48,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,443.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.41) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.17 while generating a return on equity of 35.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 748.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 157.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denbury Inc. (DEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.50.

In the same vein, DEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Denbury Inc., DEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.38% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.92% that was higher than 31.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.