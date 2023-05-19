Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 18, 2023, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) started slowly as it slid -0.13% to $0.30. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3252 and sunk to $0.28 before settling in for the price of $0.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMA posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$2.17.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $333.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3790, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5096.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1062 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 434,556 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -40.77 and Pretax Margin of -65.75.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Doma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 36.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s President of Technology & Ops. sold 96,857 shares at the rate of 0.39, making the entire transaction reach 37,387 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,934,962. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 56,774 for 0.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,645. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,162,240 in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, DOMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Doma Holdings Inc., DOMA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was better the volume of 0.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0414.

Raw Stochastic average of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.63% that was lower than 127.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.