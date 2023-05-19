Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.81M

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) flaunted slowness of -0.89% at $10.04, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.10 and sunk to $9.695 before settling in for the price of $10.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $9.86-$17.50.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $429.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $339.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.88.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6355 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 350,055 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -362. The stock had 6.52 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.18, operating margin was +9.97 and Pretax Margin of -1.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. industry. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 1,290,994 shares at the rate of 10.72, making the entire transaction reach 13,839,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,459,658. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 116,250 for 10.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,248,839. This particular insider is now the holder of 475,252 in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.06.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.85% that was higher than 40.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.