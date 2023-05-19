Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -1.42

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) open the trading on May 18, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 36.96% to $5.41. During the day, the stock rose to $5.6794 and sunk to $4.60 before settling in for the price of $3.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELTK posted a 52-week range of $3.56-$4.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 3.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.07.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 294 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.86, operating margin was +7.49 and Pretax Margin of +9.73.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Eltek Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.30%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.06 while generating a return on equity of 15.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eltek Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eltek Ltd. (ELTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.91, and its Beta score is -1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.49.

In the same vein, ELTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)

[Eltek Ltd., ELTK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.67% that was higher than 57.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.