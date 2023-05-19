Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Open at price of $14.62: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) set off with pace as it heaved 5.00% to $15.34. During the day, the stock rose to $15.355 and sunk to $14.51 before settling in for the price of $14.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSH posted a 52-week range of $10.51-$18.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $290.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.44.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5400 employees. It has generated 92,222 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -42,987. The stock had 7.97 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.69, operating margin was -46.86 and Pretax Margin of -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freshworks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Director sold 4,700 shares at the rate of 13.74, making the entire transaction reach 64,578 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,189. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Director sold 4,485 for 13.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,624. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,816 in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2888.73.

In the same vein, FRSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Freshworks Inc., FRSH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.8 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.16% that was lower than 46.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.