Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Moves -4.22% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 18, 2023, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) started slowly as it slid -4.22% to $2.95. During the day, the stock rose to $3.13 and sunk to $2.90 before settling in for the price of $3.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOTU posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$5.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 91.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $802.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.53.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4002 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.94, operating margin was -4.73 and Pretax Margin of -0.10.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.15%, in contrast to 21.70% institutional ownership.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +0.53 while generating a return on equity of 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $737.50, and its Beta score is -0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 101.58.

In the same vein, GOTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gaotu Techedu Inc., GOTU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.74 million was lower the volume of 4.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.88% that was lower than 111.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.