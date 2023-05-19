GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.74: Right on the Precipice

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.93% at $6.35. During the day, the stock rose to $6.58 and sunk to $5.70 before settling in for the price of $6.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDC posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$44.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -66.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.22, operating margin was -276.21 and Pretax Margin of -276.25.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. GD Culture Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.15%, in contrast to 4.90% institutional ownership.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -277.00 while generating a return on equity of -1.40.

GD Culture Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.10%.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GD Culture Group Limited (GDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 50.16.

In the same vein, GDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.30.

Technical Analysis of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.49% While, its Average True Range was 3.44.

Raw Stochastic average of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1,452.09% that was higher than 554.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.