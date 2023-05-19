Search
Hesai Group (HSAI) is -32.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) remained unchanged at $8.36, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.77 and sunk to $8.13 before settling in for the price of $8.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSAI posted a 52-week range of $7.35-$30.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.08.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1020 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.24, operating margin was -32.35 and Pretax Margin of -25.01.

Hesai Group (HSAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hesai Group industry. Hesai Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.98%, in contrast to 31.53% institutional ownership.

Hesai Group (HSAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -25.01 while generating a return on equity of -9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hesai Group (HSAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.65.

In the same vein, HSAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hesai Group (HSAI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hesai Group, HSAI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

