Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.52: Right on the Precipice

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) open the trading on May 18, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.44% to $16.92. During the day, the stock rose to $16.95 and sunk to $16.10 before settling in for the price of $16.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAS posted a 52-week range of $6.63-$17.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.52.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 11,500,000 shares at the rate of 15.00, making the entire transaction reach 172,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,880,001. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 53,546 for 16.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 899,181. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,039 in total.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.78.

In the same vein, IAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

[Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., IAS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.97% that was higher than 50.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.