Monro Inc. (MNRO) volume hits 1.14 million: A New Opening for Investors

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.93% at $45.05. During the day, the stock rose to $45.41 and sunk to $41.05 before settling in for the price of $48.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNRO posted a 52-week range of $37.49-$55.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8750 employees. It has generated 155,352 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,036. The stock had 36.76 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.45, operating margin was +7.90 and Pretax Margin of +5.69.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Monro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 99.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 31, this organization’s Director sold 2,195 shares at the rate of 47.47, making the entire transaction reach 104,186 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,041. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 02, Company’s Director sold 750 for 49.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,176 in total.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.43) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.53 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Monro Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Monro Inc. (MNRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.86, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.78.

In the same vein, MNRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Monro Inc. (MNRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Monro Inc. (MNRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.43% that was higher than 32.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.