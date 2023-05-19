Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.19: Right on the Precipice

As on May 18, 2023, Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE: MTVC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.09% to $10.51. During the day, the stock rose to $10.5099 and sunk to $10.50 before settling in for the price of $10.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTVC posted a 52-week range of $9.83-$10.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $448.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.19.

Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,700 shares at the rate of 10.02, making the entire transaction reach 17,034 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 970,932. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,700 for 10.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 969,232 in total.

Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.96.

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE: MTVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, MTVC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08.

Technical Analysis of Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Motive Capital Corp II, MTVC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was better the volume of 0.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.92% that was lower than 1.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.