No matter how cynical the overall market is Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) performance over the last week is recorded -31.50%

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -8.42% at $4.35. During the day, the stock rose to $4.71 and sunk to $4.27 before settling in for the price of $4.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCUP posted a 52-week range of $1.78-$6.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 122.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.32.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.99, operating margin was +45.74 and Pretax Margin of +45.68.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 14.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s President and CEO bought 12,500 shares at the rate of 2.02, making the entire transaction reach 25,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 425,022. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,570 in total.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +44.89 while generating a return on equity of 52.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 122.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.98, and its Beta score is 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.71.

In the same vein, OCUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.26% that was higher than 100.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.