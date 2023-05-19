Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) performance over the last week is recorded 2.78%

Analyst Insights

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.92% at $16.61. During the day, the stock rose to $17.29 and sunk to $16.45 before settling in for the price of $17.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TVTX posted a 52-week range of $14.51-$29.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 462 employees. It has generated 458,913 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -602,775. The stock had 12.93 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.82, operating margin was -118.65 and Pretax Margin of -131.20.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 102.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 122 shares at the rate of 16.12, making the entire transaction reach 1,967 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,247. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary sold 825 for 16.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,687. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,611 in total.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.17) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -131.35 while generating a return on equity of -161.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.10% and is forecasted to reach -2.65 in the upcoming year.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.75.

In the same vein, TVTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.43, a figure that is expected to reach -1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.02 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.37% that was higher than 79.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Cerus Corporation (CERS) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer -
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) open the trading on May 18, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.05% to $1.79. During the...
Read more

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) 14-day ATR is 0.30: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) set off with pace as it heaved 4.24% to...
Read more

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.29 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Shaun Noe -
SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) established initial surge of 10.16% at $2.06, as the Stock market unbolted on May 18, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.