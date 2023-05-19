P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) recent quarterly performance of 212.75% is not showing the real picture

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.90% at $3.19. During the day, the stock rose to $3.58 and sunk to $3.06 before settling in for the price of $3.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PIII posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$7.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $312.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $876.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.06, operating margin was -23.44 and Pretax Margin of -148.62.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 78.27%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 90,000 shares at the rate of 3.24, making the entire transaction reach 291,753 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,192,605. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s 10% Owner bought 90,000 for 3.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 270,810. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,102,605 in total.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.91) by -$1.35. This company achieved a net margin of -25.74 while generating a return on equity of -193.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83.

In the same vein, PIII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 170.69% that was higher than 112.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.