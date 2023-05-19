Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

As on May 18, 2023, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.77% to $25.88. During the day, the stock rose to $25.94 and sunk to $25.345 before settling in for the price of $25.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RDN posted a 52-week range of $17.83-$25.60.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.15.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1400 employees. It has generated 850,519 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +88.36 and Pretax Margin of +80.02.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. Radian Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s President, Mortgage sold 12,475 shares at the rate of 24.97, making the entire transaction reach 311,552 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 141,515. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s President, Mortgage sold 18,000 for 24.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 445,556. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,990 in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.97, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.34.

In the same vein, RDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Radian Group Inc., RDN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was lower the volume of 1.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.55% that was lower than 26.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.